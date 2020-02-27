Runnin’ Utes rally falls short at Stanford, 70-62

Utah’s Both Gach, right, drives the ball against Stanford’s Spencer Jones (14) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Utes cut 19-point deficit to three, but stay winless on the road in the Pac-12

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes basketball team dug a huge hole Wednesday against Stanford, and almost climbed their way out.

Tyrell Terry scored a season-high 27 points, Oscar da Silva had 20 and Stanford ended a four-game losing streak to Utah, beating the Utes 70-62 on Wednesday.

Utah is now 0-8 on the road in Pac-12 games this season.

Jaiden Delaire scored 11 points off the bench, including a key 3-pointer with a minute to play, giving the Cardinal (19-9, 8-7 Pac-12) a six-point lead.

Timmy Allen scored 17 points for the Utes (15-13, 6-10), who lost for the fourth time in five games. Both Gach added 15 points, Jaxon Brenchley scored 13 and Branden Carlson 12.

“We just absolutely got punched in the mouth defensively,” head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “We played hard. Offensively, we look like a junior high team to start the game. Give a lot of credit Stanford with their intensity. They play like a team that was on the bubble and you know, all those turnovers, 15 points in the first half. I think nine of our first 11 possession were turnovers.”

The Utes got off to a slow start, as Stanford raced to a 26-9 lead in the first half.

But Utah heated up in the second half, and when Gach hit a layup with three minutes remaining, the Utes cut the Cardinal lead to 63-60.

Utah had three chances to tie the score but missed two 3-pointers and committed a turnover.

Brenchley scored in double figures for the third time and his first since December 7. Gach was in double figures for the first time in 10 games and Carlson reached double figures a fifth straight game.

A 14-2 run spanning both halves brought the Utes within 36-30 early in the second half.

Terry hit a pair of 3-pointers and another basket to help the Cardinal open a 50-37 edge midway through the second half.

Stanford opened a 34-16 lead with 4:18 left in the first half but then went scoreless the rest of the way as Utah pulled within 34-22 at halftime.

Utah’s final chance at a conference road win comes Saturday at Cal at 4:00 p.m.