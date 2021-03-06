Runnin’ Utes blast Arizona State in regular season finale, 98-59

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Runnin’ Utes closed out a disappointing regular season with a dominating win.

Mikael Jantunen and Alfonso Plummer each scored 15 points, Timmy Allen had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, and Utah cruised past Arizona State 98-59 on Saturday at the Huntsman Center.

The 39-point margin of victory was the third-highest in Pac-12 play for Utah. Coincidentally the highest was against ASU, an 83-41 victory back on Feb. 26, 2015.

Utah held Arizona State to just one field goal in the opening six minutes of the second half as they built a 28-point lead. The Utes went on a 19-4 run over that stretch with seven points from Branden Carlson and six by Allen.

Ian Martinez added 12 points and Carlson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Utah (11-12, 8-11 Pac-12 Conference). The Utes shot 59% from the field and made all 12 of their free-throw attempts.

Riley Battin beat the halftime buzzer on a 3-pointer from the wing — his only shot of the half — to extend Utah’s lead to 41-28.

The Utes did not let off the gas in the second half, putting up a season-high 57 points.

Alonzo Verge Jr. and Holland Woods each scored 13 points for Arizona State (10-13, 7-10). The Sun Devils were just 3 of 13 from distance and shot 37.5% overall.

Remy Martin, leading the conference in scoring at 20.5 points per game, was held to eight points on 3-of-8 shooting for Arizona State, which entered second in the league in scoring offense averaging 75.5 points.

The Utes earn the 7-seed in next week’s Pac-12 Tournament, and will face 10th-seeded Washington on Wednesday, March 10, at 5 p.m.