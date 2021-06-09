Rudy Gobert wins his third Defensive Player of the Year award

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Coming off his biggest blocked shot of the season, it was only appropriate that Rudy Gobert was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a third time on Wednesday.

Gobert, who blocked Marcus Morris’ shot in the final seconds to secure a Game 1 victory against the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals, is just the fourth player in NBA history to win the award three times, joining Dikembe Mutumbo, Ben Wallace and Dwight Howard.

Gobert averaged 2.7 blocks per game this year, is the first Jazz player to win the award three times, passing the late great Mark Eaton, who won it twice.

Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons finished second in the voting, with Golden State’s Draymond Green finishing third.

Gobert also won the award in 2018 and 2019, before Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo won it last season.

With Gobert in the middle, the Jazz went 52-20 and earned the overall No. 1 seed for the first time. They limited teams to 44.7% shooting, second-lowest in the league.

Gobert averaged 14.3 points and 13.5 rebounds, tying a career high, in 71 games. His 2.7 blocks per game ranked second in the league.

Gobert and the Jazz host the Clippers in Game 2 Thursday night.