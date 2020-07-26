Rudy Gobert scores 21 points as Jazz edge Miami in scrimmage, 101-99

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert had 21 points and eight rebounds, while Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson each added 17 points, as the Utah Jazz held off the Miami Heat in a scrimmage Saturday, 101-99.

Donovan Mitchell had eight points and four assists, while Georges Niang poured in 12 points off the bench.

Gobert attempted just three shots in the Jazz first scrimmage against Phoenix, but was much more engaged in the offense on Saturday, making eight of nine shots from the field.

“All of us were more locked in,” said Gobert, who added two blocked shots. “The first game was just a little weird, just being back out there and being back playing basketball. I just think we were sharper mentally. I could feel it from the get go. I think the whole team could feel it at the same time.”

Joe Ingles had a team-high six assists, as the Jazz looked much more connected on both ends of the floor.

After a slow start, Conley heated up in the second half, making six of nine shots after halftime on his way to a 17-point, 6-rebound performance.

“The game before, I think I was a little bit less aggressive,” Conley said. “This game, I came out and was trying to look for shots, trying to look for plays to be made downhill. The ball just didn’t fall in the hole.”

“I thought both Mike and Donovan had great patience in the lane,” head coach Quin Snyder said. “Mike had a couple really good floaters. Don had a couple pullups so when people do stay with Rudy, those guys were able to finish. A lot of times, because of their patience in the lane they were drawing people and they had Rudy for the lob or whatever may be there.”

Clarkson and Niang each made four of nine shots from beyond the arc, as the Jazz made 14 three-pointers for the game.

The Jazz will play one more scrimmage Monday against Brooklyn at 3:30 p.m. before restarting the NBA season Thursday against New Orleans.