Rudy Gobert named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team for fourth straight year

Gobert is first Jazz player to earn first team honors four times

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert has done something no Utah Jazz player has done before.

Gobert was named to the All-NBA Defensive First Team for the fourth straight year. Gobert surpasses Karl Malone and Mark Eaton, who garnered First Team honors three times during their careers.

Gobert was named an All-Star for the first time during the 2019-20 season, owning averages of 15.1 points on 69.3 percent (career-high, second in NBA), 13.5 rebounds (career-high, tied third in NBA), 2.0 blocks (sixth in NBA) and 1.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per contest.

Gobert totaled 49 double-doubles in 2019-20, the fourth most by any player on the year.

On the offensive end, Gobert led the NBA for the second-straight season in slam dunks, jamming home 221 on the year. In addition, he totaled 471 screen assists which was also a league high for the second-straight season.

The native of France has helped the Jazz to four-straight postseason appearances, appearing in seven playoff contests in 2020, averaging 16.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 38.6 minutes per game.

Along with Gobert, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, L.A. Lakers’ Anthony Davis, Boston’s Marcus Smart and Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons were also selected to the 2019-20 All-NBA Defensive First Team. Gobert was named a top-three finalist for the NBA’s 2019-20 Defensive Player after having won the award in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19.