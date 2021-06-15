Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA third team

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert dunks during the second half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Monday, June 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The honors continue to pour in for Jazz star center Rudy Gobert.

The 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year was named to the All-NBA third team on Tuesday. This is the fourth time Gobert has earned All-NBA honors.

Gobert led the NBA in defensive rating (100.6), defensive win shares (5.2), defensive rebounds (10.1) and was second in blocks per game (2.7) during the 2020-21 season. He also led the NBA in +/- (+728) and total rebounds (960). Helping the Jazz to the best-record in the NBA at 52-20, and the team’s first overall no. 1 seed in franchise history.

On the offensive end, Gobert led the NBA in field goal percentage (.675), dunks (231) and was second in screen assists per game (6.1). For the year, he finished with 14.3 points, a career-high-tying 13.5 boards, 2.7 blocks and 1.3 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. The Frenchman posted the third most double-doubles in the NBA with 49 and was named an All-Star for the second-straight season.

He has now won the NBA Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award in three seasons (2018, 2019 and 2021) and has been named a two-time NBA All-Star (2020, 2021), Gobert has been named to the All-NBA Second Team (2017), selected to the All-NBA Third Team three times (2019-21) and received All-NBA Defensive First Team honors in five-straight seasons (2017-21).

Former Weber State star and Portland Trail Blazer Damian Lillard was named to the All-NBA second team.