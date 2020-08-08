Rudy Gobert named finalist for Defensive Player of the Year

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, left, guards Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sport) – Rudy Gobert has a chance to tie NBA history.

The Utah Jazz center was named a finalist for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year along with Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers center Anthony Davis.

If Gobert wins, he would be just the second player ever to win three consecutive Defensive Player of the Year awards, joining Dwight Howard.

Gobert is averaging 15.1 points, 13.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game for the Jazz this season.

The DPOY is based only on games before the NBA shutdown on March 11. The winner will be announced sometime during the NBA Playoffs in Orlando.

Gobert is the only Jazz player besides Mark Eaton, who also won the award twice, to be named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

The Most Valuable Player finalists are Antetokounmpo, Lakers star LeBron James and Houston’s James Harden.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and along undrafted guard Kendrick Nunn from the Miami Heat are the finalists for the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

LA Clippers guard Lou Williams, who has been named Sixth Man of the Year three times — including each of the past two seasons — is a finalist for the award yet again, and is joined by teammate Montrezl Harrell and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder.

Last year’s selection for Coach of the Year, Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks, also was nominated again, as was Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse and Thunder coach Billy Donovan.