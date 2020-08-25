Rudy Gobert finishes third in NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting

Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert, right, defends against Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic during the third quarter of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Rudy Gobert’s 2-year reign as the NBA Defensive Player of the Year is over.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo won the award on Tuesday, receiving 75 first place votes, easily beating Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis for the award.

Gobert, who received six first place votes, finished third.

Gobert, who became the second Jazz player in franchise history to win the award along with Mark Eaton, averaged 15.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks this season.

Antetokounmpo anchored the best defensive team in the league in the Bucks, averaging 13.6 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal in 30.4 minutes per game.

According to Second Spectrum, the Bucks superstar held opponents to 36.3% shooting during the regular season when he was the closest defender. That is the lowest field goal percentage allowed by any player in a season since Second Spectrum started tracking the stat in 2013-14 (minimum 525 field goal attempts).

Antetokounmpo is also the presumptive favorite to win MVP again this year.