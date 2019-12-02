RSL trades Brooks Lennon to Atlanta, will announce new head coach tomorrow

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake is busy making off-season moves.

Three days after trading Sebastian Saucedo, RSL announced it has traded defender Brooks Lennon to Atlanta United in exchange for $150,000 of allocation money.

Also, Real Salt Lake will announces a head coach and general manager at a press conference tomorrow. Freddy Juarez took over for Mike Petke in the middle of last season after Petke was fired.

Lennon, 22, has been a regular with RSL since returning from Liverpool three seasons ago, making 86 MLS appearances between fullback and midfield. He has also been a regular with the US youth national teams.

Lennon was a product of the RSL academy before moving to Liverpool and playing for the club’s U-23 side for two seasons.

“Brooks has been an integral part of the RSL family for years, starting with our Academy and excelling at every level along the way,” RSL interim GM Elliot Fall said. “To be able to get an offer of this value speaks to his development as a player. We are in the fortunate position that we have enough depth to make a trade like this and the Allocation Money we acquired creates an opportunity to further improve our roster.”