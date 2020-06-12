RSL to face Sporting KC, Colorado and Minnesota in MLS is Back Tournament

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Real Salt Lake will face a couple of arch rivals in the MLS is Back Tournament beginning July 8th in Orlando.



RSL drew Sporting Kansas City, the Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United in Group D. The tournament schedule, including specific matchup dates and full broadcast details, will be announced at a later date.



“It’s a tough group,” RSL head coach Freddy Juarez said. “We have rivalries with Colorado and with Sporting and then Minnesota is a very good group. I have some roots there. I played there for a few years, so there’s a lot of respect there. We are a competitive group. We’re a tight-knit group. We’re a group that’s been improving in each of the last four years. We know what we have, we know what we are and we have a chip on our shoulder that we want to go and compete with anyone in MLS. That’s the mindset of the whole group.”

While Real Salt Lake had two draws in its only two games of the MLS season before it was suspended, Sporting KC, Colorado and Minnesota were all 2-0.

All three group games will count towards the 2020 MLS standings, while the winner of the tournament earns an automatic bid to the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Tournament.



RSL has longstanding rivalries with Kansas City and Colorado and is unbeaten at 3-0-1 over the last two seasons against both clubs. Real Salt Lake has taken home the Rocky Mountain Cup in 11 of the last 13 seasons against Colorado, posting a 19-8-10 record during that stretch. In six all-time meetings with Minnesota, RSL is 1-3-2 with the lone victory coming at Rio Tinto Stadium in 2017.



Real Salt Lake finished third in the Western Conference in 2019 at 16-13-5 (53 points), advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals for the second consecutive season. RSL started the 2020 season with two draws, first on the road against Orlando City SC, then at Rio Tinto Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.



The top seeds of the groups in the East are host Orlando City SC and 2019 Eastern Conference finalists Atlanta United and Toronto FC in the East. In the West, the top spots went to 2019 Western Conference finalists Los Angeles Football Club and Seattle Sounders FC, with Real Salt Lake earning the top seed in the third group with the next-highest point total in the 2019 season among Western Conference teams.



In addition to matches that count in the regular season standings and the Champions League berth, players will have the opportunity to earn additional bonuses as part of a $1.1 million prize pool.