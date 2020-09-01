RSL executive Andy Carroll stepping down after allegations of sexism

RSL Chief Business Officer has been with the team since 2015

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – More details are coming back about Real Salt Lake’s toxic culture at the very top of team management.

Chief business officer Andy Carroll has taken an indefinite leave of absence after allegations of sexist behavior emerged in an article by RSL Soapbox. Carroll took over CBO duties with the team in 2015.

Utah Soccer released a statement today:

“Utah Soccer was extremely disappointed by the allegations in the recent RSL Soapbox article regarding Mr. Carroll. Mr. Carroll has spent notable time and energy to further the business operations of the organization. Still, Utah Soccer takes these allegations extremely seriously. Utah Soccer prioritizes the safety, well-being, and security of its players and employees above all, and does not tolerate discriminatory or derogatory conduct of any kind. While Utah Soccer endeavors to learn more about the allegations raised in the article, Mr. Carroll will be taking a leave of absence from the organization until further notice.”

In the story, Carroll reportedly talked about a former team reporter’s body, and wanted Utah Royals players to pose in a “sexy” manner for team photos.

This comes on the heals of team owner Dell Loy Hansen being under MLS investigation for making racist comments the last several years.

Hansen also criticized his team for boycotting last Wednesday’s game against LAFC in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Sunday, Hansen announced it was best for the team and the community if he pursued selling the team.

Real Salt Lake returns to field Wednesday at home against Seattle, coming off a thrilling 4-4 comeback draw against Portland on Saturday.