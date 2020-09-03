RSL comes from behind to earn another dramatic draw against Seattle, 2-2

Pablo Ruiz scores in the 85th minute as RSL goes to 2-1-5 on the season

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight game, Real Salt Lake scored a late goal to earn a point in a dramatic draw.

Pablo Ruiz fired in a blast from about 30 yards out for his first career MLS goal to help RSL earn a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium.

After a hand ball in the box against RSL defender Aaron Herrera was called in the 29th minute, Nicolas Lodeiro buried the resulting penalty kick to give Seattle a 1-0 lead.

It stayed that way until the 50th minute, when defender Justen Glad headed in his first goal in four years off a corner kick from Albert Rusnak.

“It felt good,” Glad said. “It felt overdue to be fair. But it’s always a good feeling scoring especially to help the team get a point.”

Seattle reclaimed the lead in the 69th minute when Yeimar Gomez Andrade headed in a beautiful cross from Alex Rolden.

But just like they did at Portland on Saturday, Real answered back in the closing minutes, as Ruiz’ highlight reel goal capped the scoring.

RSL nearly found the game-winner as the match approached stoppage time, but Marcelo Silva had his shot denied by another heroic save from Stephen Frei.

Real Salt Lake has scored ten goals in three games since returning from Orlando.

This was RSL’s first home game since March 7th. Last Wednesday’s home game against LAFC was postponed because both teams boycotted in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“It’s that feeling when we tied the game and then re-tied the game,” said RSL head coach Freddy Juarez. “The 4,000, 5,000 whatever that was here tonight, it gets you going. It was awesome to finally play in front of some fans.”

RSL (2-1-5) next plays at Minnesota United Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.