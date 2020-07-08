Royals lose to OL Reign in NWSL Challenge Cup, 1-0

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Royals suffered its first defeat of the NWSL Challenge Wednesday afternoon. Bethany Balcer scored the lone goal of the game in stoppage time, as the OL Reign pulled out a 1-0 victory at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Nicole Barnhart made her first start of the season in goal for the Royals and made four saves.

But in the 91st minute, Yuka Momiki sent a perfect crossing pass into the box, and Balcer headed it past a diving Barnhart for the Reign’s first goal of the tournament.

“Reign came out to play and in the second half it felt like there was a lot of pressure being put on us,” said Royals defender Elizabeth Ball. “We definitely were missing some chances and weren’t connecting and ultimately, they had more chances than us. At the end of the day one of them is going to go in.”

The Royals had several scoring chances, but could not convert. Utah had eleven shots total, five on frame, but Reign goalkeeper Michelle Betos made all five saves for the shutout.

“I thought it was a lot faster game than we’d seen before,” said Royals head coach Craig Harrington. “The decision making and space was condensed. For the last 20 minutes I think they really pinned us back a bit and got their chances. Barnhart made some great saves and I think it was a tale of us not being clinical in their box and them being clinical in ours. Which happens and now we’re onto to Chicago.”

The Royals (1-1-1) are currently in the fourth seed with one game left before the elimination rounds begin.

Utah will face the Chicago Red Stars Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

“We’re not happy with this result and I think when we get out here again on Sunday against Chicago we’ll have an entirely different energy and be at an entirely different level,” Ball said. “We’re excited to finish our chances and we’re excited to show everyone that we’re here and ready to play.”