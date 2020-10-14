Roy High School to close for two weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans chairs in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Getting children back to school safely could mean keeping high-risk spots like bars and gyms closed. That’s the latest thinking from some public health experts. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Roy High School will be closed beginning Oct. 14 for the next two weeks in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the school. All school instruction will be moved online.

Roy High School says that the two week closure comes after consultation with the Weber-Morgan Health Department. Currently, 15 or more students have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks and multiple classrooms have been affected.

The Utah Department of Health’s School Manual defines a school outbreak as 15 or more COVID-19 cases across a school in one period of time.

Individuals who test positive must isolate and anyone exposed will also be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

School officials say the soft closure will begin on Wednesday and will run until Tuesday, Oct. 27. While the school is closed, the building will be disinfected and sanitized.