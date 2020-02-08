Roosevelt man killed in Duchesne County Crash

DUCHESNE COUNTY (ABC4 News) A press release issued from the Duchesne Country Sheriff’s Office reports that at about about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Duchesne County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a tanker truck near 13000 West and 3800 South in the Arcadia area of the county.

When Deputies arrived, the driver of the truck was deceased. The driver, was a 59 year old man from Roosevelt. His name is not being released at this time.

The release states deputies do not know what caused the driver to go off the road and are continuing to investigate. The believe the crash was not witnessed. Another driver discovered the crash and called it in to Central Dispatch.

A small about of production water spilled into a field from the tank the truck was pulling. Production water is a byproduct of oil and natural gas extraction. The releases states the trucking company is financially responsible for any clean up of the spill that is required.

This story is developing and will be updated by ABC4 News as details are released.

