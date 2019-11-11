Ron Lafferty dies of natural causes

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Ron Lafferty is dead, officials confirmed Monday.
Lafferty, died of natural causes at the Utah State Prison, Kaitlin Felsted, spokesperson for the prison told ABC4.
Lafferty was convicted by a jury of two counts of capital murder in 1985 and has spent the past 34 years on death row.
In 1984, Lafferty claimed to have a divine revelation to murder his own sister-in-law Brenda Lafferty and her child. His brother Dan, also was convicted of the double murders.
Recently the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals denied his execution appeal.