Ron Lafferty dies of natural causes

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Ron Lafferty is dead, officials confirmed Monday.

(Utah Department of Corrections, via AP, File )

Lafferty, died of natural causes at the Utah State Prison, Kaitlin Felsted, spokesperson for the prison told ABC4.

Lafferty was convicted by a jury of two counts of capital murder in 1985 and has spent the past 34 years on death row.

In 1984, Lafferty claimed to have a divine revelation to murder his own sister-in-law Brenda Lafferty and her child. His brother Dan, also was convicted of the double murders.

Recently the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals denied his execution appeal.

What others are reading: