Romney brothers connecting in BYU passing attack

Baylor Romney and Gunner Romney getting a chance to shine for the Cougars

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – When the season began, not many people thought Baylor and Gunner Romney would be key components of the BYU offense.

But the brothers from Chandler, Arizona, have produced some big moments the last couple of weeks. Most notably, they became the first brother-to-brother touchdown connection in BYU history last Saturday at Utah State.

“We’ve been practicing that play for months,” said Gunner, who caught the one-yard touchdown. “In the game, that’s the best it’s ever worked.”

“It was pretty incredible,” Baylor Romney said. “I wasn’t even aware that it was him until I sent him in motion. I saw it was him, and I knew it was going to be a pretty special moment.”

How did Baylor celebrate with his younger brother on the sideline?

“I just tackled him,” he said.

“He should stay at quarterback for sure,” Gunner said about his brother’s tackling skills. “Defense isn’t his thing.”

Baylor may be forced into starting his second career game this Saturday against Liberty, as second string quarterback Jaren Hall is back in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

“We just want him to be healthy,” head coach Kalani Sitake said about Hall, who passed for 213 yards and ran for two touchdowns in the first half against the Aggies. “His life is all that matters to me right now. We have a really good medical staff. I trust them, and we’ll have the mindset that we’ll take care of Jaren first.”

Baylor Romney started his first collegiate game against Boise State, and threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-25 upset over the Broncos.

Then coming in relief of Hall against Utah State in the second half, Romney threw for 191 yards and two more touchdowns.

“My preparation will be the same,” Romney said about the possibility of starting against Liberty. “I’ll be ready whenever my name is called.”

If there is one person who can attest to how hard Baylor works, it’s Gunner.

“His freshman year, he was a third string quarterback on the freshman team,” Gunner said. “But that hasn’t stopped him. He just kept working. He’s one of the hardest working people I know.”

“I just love the poise and composure that [Baylor] has shown,” Sitake said. “He’s been that same guy when no one saw him take the field. He’s been that same guy everyday. After practice, he’s always throwing to his brother after practice.”

Baylor is still a walk-on at BYU. But the way he is playing this season, throwing for 485 yards and 4 touchdowns in parts of three games, he seems destined to earn a scholarship next season.

“It’s hard being a walk-on,” Gunner said about his brother. “It’s been hard on him, but he’s handled it extremely well, and as I said, he’s a really hard worker.”

Gunner has also been producing, catching 21 passes this season for 261 yards and a touchdown.

And what a treat it has been for the entire Romney family to watch these close-nit brothers play together.

“It’s been awesome,: Gunner said. “Just being able to go through this with my family, too. All of them are so proud of us. I’ll get four or five different calls every single day from family members just saying how cool it is and how much fun they’re having watching us play on Saturday’s. It’s been really cool.”