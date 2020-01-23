Rollover, second crash closes lanes on I-15 between Murray and Midvale

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two crashes southbound I-15 are causing delays in Salt Lake County.

The first crash is at 6800 South in Midvale; the second at 4500 South. Troopers say all involved have minor injuries.

One of the crashes involves an overturned box truck.

Troopers say the driver of the box truck was rear-ended by a flatbed semi-truck which caused the box truck to overturn and slide into another vehicle.

Three other vehicles were also involved, troopers say.

Expect delays.

We are on scene of a minor injury crash on SB I-15 at 6800 South in Midvale. We've had a secondary injury crash on SB I-15 at 4500 S. EB and WB I-215 are affected as is SB I-15. Expect delays in the area as one of the vehicles involved is an overturned box truck. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) January 23, 2020

Eastbound and westbound I-215 lanes, as well as southbound I-15 lanes, are impacted as southbound I-15 was diverted to I-215 South.

In addition, beginning at 9 a.m. southbound lanes between North Temple and South Temple in SLC will have outside lane and shoulder closures starting this morning until 4 p.m. for concrete barrier repairs.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

