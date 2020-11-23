Scene cleared after rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale closed three lanes of traffic Monday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, the crash happened on southbound I-15 at MP 296 near 8800 South.

Crash

SB I-15 at MP 296 / 8800 S, Midvale Salt Lake Co,

3 Left Lanes Closed, Right Shoulder Closed,

Est. Clearance Time: 9:12 AM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 23, 2020

The crash caused minor injuries to one person, Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said. The scene has been cleared.