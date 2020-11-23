MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale closed three lanes of traffic Monday morning.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, the crash happened on southbound I-15 at MP 296 near 8800 South.
The crash caused minor injuries to one person, Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said. The scene has been cleared.
- LIVE: White House Christmas Tree arrival kicks off holiday traditions in DC
- Gifts for the guys this holiday season
- Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
- Scene cleared after rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale
- Tracking down the treats. Roasting Cashews and making Pecan Brittle with Western Nut