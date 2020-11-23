Scene cleared after rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A rollover crash on I-15 in Midvale closed three lanes of traffic Monday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, UDOT, the crash happened on southbound I-15 at MP 296 near 8800 South.

The crash caused minor injuries to one person, Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said. The scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics