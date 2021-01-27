Rollie Worster’s near triple-double helps Utah State end 2-game slide

Utah State’s Rollie Worster (24) plays against UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Rollie Worster goes for 19 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists in 83-74 victory over UNLV

LAS VEGAS (ABC4 Sports) – Freshman guard Rollie Worster had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, as Utah State ended a two-game losing skid with an 83-74 victory at UNLV.

All five Utah State starters scored in double figures. Neemias Queta, Justin Bean and Brock Miller each poured in 13 points, while Marco Anthony added 12.

The Aggies, who lost to the Rebels on Monday 59-56, improved to 13-5 overall, 10-2 in the Mountain West Conference.

Bean had nine rebounds and two steals, and Queta grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

After struggling offensively on Monday, Utah State made 50 percent of its shots from the field on Wednesday, and sank 10 of 19 three-pointers.

Worster made 7 of 11 shots, and also recorded three steals. Utah State only had three tripled-doubles in its history, and none since the 1987-88 season.

Leading 37-34 at the half, Utah State opened the second half on a 9-0 run to take a 46-34 lead. The Aggies led by as many as 14 points in the second half.

David Jenkins Jr. led UNLV (6-7, 3-3) with 33 points and Moses Wood scored 11. No other UNLV player finished in double digits.

Utah State now has a week off before next playing at Fresno State on February 4th.