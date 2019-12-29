Rocky Mt. Power warns customers of scam calls

Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is warning customers of scam calls.

Officials say Rocky Mt. Power customers are reporting automated and live calls that claim to be from Rocky Mountain Power.

The scammers say they’ll shut off power unless you pay immediately, Rocky Mt. Power says this is not a real call and to hang up and call 1-888-221-7070 to verify.

