Rocky Mt. Power responding to over 4500 customers without power in Northern Utah region

NORTHERN UTAH (ABC4 News) – Heavy snow accumulation is causing power outages in Ogden, Box Elder and Cache Valley.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting over 4500​ customers without power in the northern Utah region.

Heavy snow accumulations on trees, along with power lines unloading under the weight of the snow, has caused power interruptions.

Officials with Rocky Mountain Power have dispatched additional crews to support the restoration efforts.

Customers can report outages at 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 759677.​

See the Rocky Mountain Power Outage map here.

What others are clicking on: