Rocky Mountain Power warns of recent phone scam

Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is warning customers about a recent phone scam.

According to officials with Rocky Mountain Power, this week customers have reported receiving a spike in fraudulent calls from scammers posing as utility representatives.

According to reports, the caller insists that the customer is behind on their bill and demands payment within 30 minutes to avoid disconnection. Some scammers insist the victim obtain a prepaid card and then share the code.

Rocky Mountian Power officials say there were more than 300 reported scam calls in one day. The calls have been targeted at both residential and business customers in Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Power listed the following tips on how customers can protect themselves from these types of schemes by being aware of the following facts:

Scammers will often tell you that your service is scheduled to be interrupted in the next 30-60 minutes.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not contact any customer demanding immediate payment to avoid disconnection of service the same day.

Fraudsters may ask you to purchase a prepaid card and tell them the card information over the phone.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power does not ask customers to make payments by purchasing a prepaid card. Customers can always choose how you would like to make your payment.

Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text, or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service.

If you receive one of these calls, ask the caller to state your account number and compare it with the number listed on your bill.

Fact: Rocky Mountain Power customer service employees will always have your account number.

Officials warm scammers may also try to make it appear to caller ID systems that the call is coming from Rocky Mountain Power.

If you still have concerns about the legitimacy of a call Rocky Mountain Power asks you please call you their customer service number, 1-888-221-7070. If you received a call please Rocky Moutntain Power asks you to call the same number and report it.