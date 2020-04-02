Rocky Mountain Power requests public cooperation with social distancing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As an essential service provider, Rocky Mountain Power employees are practicing social distancing while continuing to provide power to all customers during the coronavirus outbreak. Rocky Mountain Power reminds customers that while their employees appreciate their customers, people need to keep a safe distance while Rocky Mountain employees are working.

During this time, Rocky Mountain Power’s business plans may be modified to meet compliance obligations, customer requests and power restoration. When interruptions are required to improve network performance, the company will provide advanced notification in an effort to keep the community safe and to continue practicing social distancing.

Rocky Mountain Power will continue to suspend disconnections for non-payment, as was previously announced.

