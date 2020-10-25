Rocky Mountain Power ends shutoff watch for Sundance and Summit Park areas

SUNDANCE, SUMMIT PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power has ended its Public Safety Power Shutoff watch for Sundance and Summit Park areas stating weather conditions did not necessitate a power shutoff.

In a press release issued by Rocky Mountain Power, forecasts continue to show low humidity, dry vegetation, and an increase in sustained winds and gusts, but conditions are not expected to reach PSPS thresholds.

“Our top priority is the safety of our communities,” said Curt Mansfield, Rocky Mountain Power vice president of transmission and distribution. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers and emergency response partners throughout this effort.”

Public Safety Power Shutoff events are part of the utility’s comprehensive wildfire prevention plan, which includes additional safety inspections, upgrades to the grid system, and weather stations to monitor for hazardous conditions.

Customers in the watch areas have received notifications throughout the event. For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, customers and the public should call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.