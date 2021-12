Little Cottonwood Canyon, Utah (ABC 4) – Crews with the Unified Fire Department rescued a rock climber that fell at Little Cottonwood Canyon. Crews said the climber fell about 30-feet and was was located about a half a mile off the road.

Heavy rescue members hiked to the climber. The climber was conscious at when the crew made contact.

According to the Unified Fire Department, the climber is in serious but stable condition. No firefighter or rescuers were injured.