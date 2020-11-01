Robert Gehrke on rising COVID cases and the election

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Those on the front lines are putting out a dire warning as COVID-19 cases continue to push Utah hospitals closer to capacity.

Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke has been tracking the numbers closely and joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics with analysis.

With Election Day just two days away, he also weighs in on the heated race in Utah’s 4th Congressional District and some of the races he’s watching at the statehouse.