SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC4 News) – Those on the front lines are putting out a dire warning as COVID-19 cases continue to push Utah hospitals closer to capacity.
Salt Lake Tribune Columnist Robert Gehrke has been tracking the numbers closely and joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics with analysis.
With Election Day just two days away, he also weighs in on the heated race in Utah’s 4th Congressional District and some of the races he’s watching at the statehouse.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.
- Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- Too soon? Mariah Carey declares ‘it’s time’ for Christmas music
- Mask mandates enforced as youth sports, large tournaments held in Southern Utah
- The IUP Panel on SCOTUS, the race for the White House, and Utah’s 4th District
- Robert Gehrke on rising COVID cases and the election