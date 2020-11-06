RMP: Possible emergency power shutoffs in Provo Canyon and Cedar City

UTAH AND IRON COUNTIES, Utah (ABC4 News) – Rocky Mountain Power is considering a possible Public Safety Power Shutoff this weekend for Provo Canyon and Cedar City.

“Extended drought has made vegetation extremely dry and very susceptible to any spark. Even with cooler temperatures that could moderate fire behavior during evening hours, the fire season will not be over until these areas receive a season-ending weather event,” stated in a press release issued by RMP. “This will require substantial rain or snow across a two- or three-day period. Current forecasted weather conditions Friday and Saturday — low humidity, dry vegetation, winds and elevated counts on key weather indexes — could meet the criteria for a Public Safety Power Shutoff in the Provo Canyon and Cedar City areas.”

RMP says the shutoffs could be necessary as a public safety precaution to prevent wildfire during extreme weather events.

“The measure is only used as a last resort to help ensure community safety and is designed to impact as few customers as possible in pre-identified areas through a highly-targeted, circuit-by-circuit manner,” the release continued.

Turning off power during a Public Safety Power Shutoff is done to prevent sparks resulting from wind-blown or falling debris damaging power lines.

After extreme weather conditions have subsided, Rocky Mountain Power will complete line inspections and re-energize the lines in the event of a power shutoff.

Customers will receive follow-up notifications in advance should a shut-off event be initiated. For all non-emergency questions about the Public Safety Power Shutoff watch, customers and the public should call Rocky Mountain Power at 1-888-221-7070.

Visit rockymountainpower.net/wildfiresafety for additional information on Public Safety Power Shutoffs and wildfire mitigation practices.