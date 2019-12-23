Riverton Police issue ‘stranger danger’ alert

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with the Riverton Police Department are asking the public to stay alert after they say they received two reports of “suspicious activity” regarding children.

They say the strangers are allegedly driving around trying to make contact with the children.

One mom posted a video on Facebook after one of the alleged incidents.

She said her son was headed home from basketball practice when two guys in a white or light-colored 4-door sedan kept trying to talk to her son and offered him something to get in the car.

“They ended up turning around and following him down the street,” the post stated. “He did awesome!!! Ran home yelling and grabbing rocks along the way.”

Riverton police are asking parents to make sure to tell their kids to never get in a vehicle with strangers.

If you see any suspicious activity, please report it immediately to RPD by calling dispatch at 801-840-4000.

