Risky business? CDC considers trick or treating a ‘higher risk activity’ this Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – To trick or treat…or not to trick or treat. That is the question for thousands of Utah parents this pandemic Halloween.



The scariest thing this year is the potential spread of COVID-19. Dr. Russell Vinik, the Chief Medical Operations Officer at the University of Utah Hospital, says whatever you do, avoid indoor gatherings like Halloween parties.



“Trick or treating? Much less of a risk,” Dr. Vinik said. “Certainly wear a mask. If you’re outdoors, that’s much safer.”



But among their “Higher Risk Activities” the Centers for Disease Control lists: “Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door” and “Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots”.



Instead, the CDC recommends “Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)”.



But kids reaching into large buckets of candy can also spread the Coronavirus, so some people are getting creative.



“My roommate is in the process of creating a pulley system where we can clip the candies with like little thingies and then run it to them and they can just take it off,” Salt Lake City resident Kiley Heitman told ABC4 News. “If it doesn’t work out we’re just going to toss it.”



Midvale mom Amie Nalder says she and her kids are skipping trick or treat this year to stay home and watch movies.



“I’m a CNA. I work in that field. I work with COVID patients. I’ve seen how bad it is. I’m just like I don’t want my kids getting that,” Nalder said. “There’s those people who just don’t think wearing masks and the six feet thing is a thing. You go to somebody’s house and they’re not wearing a mask.”

MORE NEWS: