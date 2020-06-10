Rexburg police confirm two sets of remains found on Daybell property

FILE – This combination of undated file photos released by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children show missing children Joshua Vallow, left, and Tylee Ryan. Investigators returned Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to search the Idaho home of a man with ties to the mysterious disappearance of the two children who haven’t been seen since last year. It’s the second search of Chad Daybell’s home in a case that has vexed investigators for months and attracted worldwide attention. Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Ryan, 17, haven’t been seen since September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the childrens’ whereabouts. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via AP, File)

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News)- The Rexburg Police Department say there were two sets of remains found on Chad Daybell’s property Tuesday.

Chad’s new wife Lori Daybell is currently in the Madison County Jail for desertion and nonsupport of a dependent child in connection to the disappearance of her two children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who have been missing since September.

Chad Daybell was arrested Tuesday after a search warrant was served on his home in Salem, Idaho.

During the search of the property, investigators say they discovered two sets of human remains.

In an interview with ABC4 News Investigative Reporter Jason Nguyen Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill hinted that the remains were the missing kids.

“Well, it is a sad day for Rexburg, you know, of course, to find out the news about the kids,” he said.

Chad Daybell appeared in court Wednesday morning where his bail was set at $1,000,000. He is charged with felony destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.

During the hearing, prosecutor Rob Wood said “the remains are children.”

Police have not confirmed the identity of the remains.