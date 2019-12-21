Rexburg children missing, believed to be in danger

REXBURG, Idaho (ABC4 News) – According to East Idaho News, police and the FBI are investigating a link between the death of a Fremont woman and two missing children who are beleived to be in danger.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 49-year-old Tammy Daybell. Daybell was found deceased in her home Oct. 19. At the time, officials believed Daybell died of natural causes, according to theRexburg Police Department. She was buried in Springville, Utah and later exhumed as the sheriff’s office discovered the death may be suspicious.

Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman told EastIdahoNews.com that during the investigation into Daybell’s death, officials were informed that two Rexburg children, ages 7 and 17, were missing. Officials also found that shortly following Daybell’s death, her husband, Chad Daybell, married Lori Vallow, a resident of Rexburg. Vallow is the mother of the two missing children.

Police say that when questioned about the children’s whereabouts, the parents have repeatedly provided incorrect information. Though no one has been charged with a crime, police believe the children are in danger.

They are asking that anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts since September contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), at (800) THE-LOST.

Please read the full report here.

