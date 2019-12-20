Live Now
Reward offered: Draper police looking for those responsible for shooting out windows across the city

Courtesy: Draper Police Dept.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Draper are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) that has been shooting out windows throughout the city.

The $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) and is offered with the help of businesses involved.

Officials say the suspect(s) has been using a pellet gun or something similar to shoot out the windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Draper Police Dept. at 801-840-4000.

