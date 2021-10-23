Return Utah program aims to help adults re-enter the workforce with training

UTAH (ABC4) – Are you looking to re-enter the workforce?

Adults looking to re-establish their career can sign up for a new program that will provide professional training and mentoring needed to get you started.

The Return Utah program is a state-backed program described as an internship for adults looking to update their professional skills after an extended career absence.

Officials say the program is designed for those who have taken at least a two-year break for reasons such as starting or raising a family, caring for a family member, military service, continuing education, or other personal/career-related reasons. Return Utah is a part-time, 16-week program that is focused on “experience-only.”

“This unique program is designed as a return-to-work program allowing individuals to rejuvenate their professional experience, training, skills, and receive mentoring needed to return to the workforce,” program officials say. “Returning employees benefit from gaining current experience, and employers have a chance to build their workforce – a win-win for everyone.”

Eligible candidates must be on a career break of two or more years and have prior professional experience in a functional area of interest, officials say. The program features two tracks: Return-to-work opportunities in state government or short-term training at Utah colleges and universities. Training programs are available in a variety of online, in-person, and hybrid formats.

“We need to come together and help individuals who want to re-engage in the economy find meaningful professional opportunities,” says Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson. “Our state agencies will lead the way and show all employers that returnships can help them develop talent as well as improve prospects for so many workers in our community.”

“Take your skills and knowledge to the next level by joining the pilot cohort of Return Utah,” officials say. “We welcome you back and want to help you launch your next career phase with the right opportunities, training, mentorship, and networking.”

To see open positions and to learn more about the Return Utah program, click here.