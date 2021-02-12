Retired Unified Police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Sheriff Rosie Rivera tells ABC4 retired Unified Police Officer Hugh Bennett has died after battling COVID-19, spending five weeks fighting the virus in the hospital.

Sheriff Rivera says, “I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family of retired Officer Bennett. Hugh had a long and distinguished career and will be greatly missed.”

Ofc. Huge Bennett

Ofc. Bennett spent more than 30 years serving the Salt Lake community. During that time, he worked as a Field Training Officer and on the SWAT team.

Hugh and Candy Bennett

While rising to the ranks of detective, in September 2007, Bennett made the Cottonwood Heights News Journal for solving a $60,000 burglary case.

Ofc. Bennett’s work throughout the years he has been recognized for the Honorary Colonels Superior Fitness Award, Division Commanders Award, Distinguished Unit Citation, and Team Citation. He also received his POST Mid-Management Certificate.

Dep. Hugh Bennett 2004 Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Photo

Ofc. Bennett died on Tuesday.

Funeral arrangements are underway. ABC4 will share more information once it becomes available.