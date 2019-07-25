Retired cop convicted of sex crime with teen boy, sentenced to jail, probation

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A former Saratoga Springs police officer was sentenced to jail after being convicted of unlawful sexual activity with a teen boy.

According to court documents, Aaron David Rose was found guilty by a jury in May of one count third-degree felony count and one misdemeanor count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Rosen appeared in 4th District Court on July 16 where Judge James Brady ordered him to serve 120 days in jail and three years probation for the crime.

Rosen was arrested in August 2017 when the father of a 16-year-old boy came home and found his front door locked and noticed an adult man running past him who had jumped out of a second-story window.

The father called 911 and was able to give them the license plate number of Rosen’s vehicle.

Saratoga Springs arrested Rosen who had just retired a month earlier. Because of a conflict of interest, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation.

Court documents state Rosen told police he met the boy online who “catfished” him and portrayed himself as 23-years-old. He said he did not know the teen was only 16.

