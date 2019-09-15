Residents watch Deer Creek Fire burn near their homes

It was a scary afternoon for some homeowners who live along Highway 189 in Wasatch County.

“We were sitting around in the backyard when my granddaughter goes ‘Nana, smoke!’,” said Effie Kitchen.

Effie’s backyard is on the other side of the highway where the Deer Creek Fire is burning.

Officials say it was around 3 o’clock this afternoon when they first received calls flames were spreading .

“We turned around and we’re like ‘Oh, my God! The hillside is on fire!’,” said Kitchen.

It’s a fire officials say was likely human caused. They say it sparked between two homes on Highways 189 and 113. Due to winds, it spread across the mountainside.

“We have two structures that are minimally threatened that are residences, and we have one business on the other side of the ridge behind us,” said Jeremy Hales, Wasatch Co. Emergency Management Director.

That business is a lumber yard flames have yet to reach.

As of Saturday night, 85 acres have burned and it’s five percent contained.

Fire crews are battling this with multiple crews including two choppers dumping water from the air.

“We have other crews that are ordered in to come that can help us with the suppression efforts that are coming in tonight through tomorrow,” said Hales.

While helicopters are being used, officials evacuated the Deer Creek Reservoir so crews can use it to get water.