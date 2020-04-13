Live Now
Health officials say US is ‘nearing the peak’ while country’s death toll dips for 2nd straight day | What you need to know now in your afternoon update

Residents report glitches in Utah emergency alert system

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– Three days into the governor’s travel declaration and the Utah Division of Emergency Management reports 8,000 people have completed the health form and there have been 600 false alerts.

Officials report a majority of the false alerts were in the St. George and Vernal area.

To fix the problem the system has been narrowed to not include residential areas.

“We do feel very bad about that, that is not the intent,” Joe Dougherty with Emergency Management said. “The coronavirus is strange times we are going through- we really just asking for as much patience as people can muster.”

Friday, the governor’s travel deceleration went into effect for all travelers coming into Utah by vehicle or plane.

Latest posts:

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss