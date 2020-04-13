Residents report glitches in Utah emergency alert system

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)– Three days into the governor’s travel declaration and the Utah Division of Emergency Management reports 8,000 people have completed the health form and there have been 600 false alerts.

Officials report a majority of the false alerts were in the St. George and Vernal area.

To fix the problem the system has been narrowed to not include residential areas.

“We do feel very bad about that, that is not the intent,” Joe Dougherty with Emergency Management said. “The coronavirus is strange times we are going through- we really just asking for as much patience as people can muster.”

Friday, the governor’s travel deceleration went into effect for all travelers coming into Utah by vehicle or plane.

