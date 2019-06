SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews in Salt Lake City recovered a body found floating in the Jordan River Thursday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department, their swift water rescue crews were called to 300 North at the Jordan River around 9:30 a.m.

Crews were able to recover a body of a male but no other identifying information was available. The man was taken to the Medical Examiner for further determination on his identity and cause of death and if foul play was involved.

