Reports: Hall of Famer Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron dies at 86

ATLANTA, Ga. (ABC4) – Hall of Famer Hank Aaron has died, according to reports.
Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron passed away Friday morning at the age of 86, according to CBS46, TMZ, and NBC Sports.
Born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934, Aaron started his pro baseball career in the Negro Leagues in 1951. Making his way through the minor leagues, he made his Major League Debut at the age of 23 with the then-Milwaukee Braves.
He surpassed Babe Ruth, recording 755 home runs over his career, a record that stood until Barry Bonds passed him and finished with 762 home runs.
Aaron’s #44 jersey was retired with both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers.
He recently got vaccinated against COVID-19 in Georgia alongside former U.N. Ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan.
