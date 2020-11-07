Report: Utah State parts ways with head football coach Gary Andersen

Aggies were off to 0-3 start this season

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – It appears as though Gary Andersen’s second tenure at Utah State is over.

According to a report in USA Today, Andersen has parted ways with the Aggies after an 0-3 start to the 2020 season.

News: Utah State parting ways with Gary Andersen, per source https://t.co/xL7AkUjF1w — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 7, 2020

University officials have yet to confirm the report.

Utah State suffered its third straight blowout on Thursday, falling to Nevada, 34-9. The Aggies have been outscored by Boise State, San Diego State and Nevada this season by a combined score of 114-29.

Andersen took over a decimated Utah State program in 2009 that had suffered 11 straight losing season. But just three years later, Utah State went 11-2.

He left in 2012 to become the head coach at Wisconsin, where he left after two years, citing personal fit issues.

Andersen then became head coach at Oregon State, but resigned midway through his third season with the Beavers after a 7-23 record.

Andersen also spent time as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator under Kyle Whittingham at Utah from 2004-2008 and in 2018.

Andersen returned to take over the head coaching job at Utah State in 2019 after Matt Wells left to take the head coaching job at Texas Tech, and inherited a team coming off an 11-2 season.

In his first season back in Logan, Andersen led the Aggies to a 7-6 record, and produced a first round NFL draft pick in quarterback Jordan Love.

But this season has been brutal, with the offense struggling in all three games. Quarterback Jason Shelley has yet to throw for over 100 yards in a single game.

In five plus years with the Aggies, Andersen has a career record of 33-33.

It is unclear who will take over as interim coach, but it is expected to be either be offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder or defensive coordinator Justin Ena.

Utah State’s next game is this Saturday at home against Fresno State.