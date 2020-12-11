Report: Utah State football players vote not to play against Colorado State

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah State football team has voted to opt out of its season finale tomorrow night against Colorado state, according a report by Stadium.

The players released a statement saying school president Noelle Cockett made disparaging comments against interim head coach Frank Maile’s faith.

Maile, who took over for Gary Andersen last month after Andersen was fired after an 0-3 start, is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Maile was being considered for the permanent head coaching job, but Utah State instead decided to hire Arkansas State head coach Blake Anderson.

The team issued a statement Friday afternoon to Stadium:

“The Utah State football players have decided to opt out of our game against Colorado State due to ongoing inequality and prejudicial issues between the players, coaches, and the USU administration.

“On Tuesday, December 8th, the Utah State University Football Leadership Council held a zoom meeting with Noelle Cockett, President of USU, and John Hartwell, the Athletic Director. The purpose of the meeting was to have a say in the search for our new head coach. During the meeting, we voiced our support for Interim Head Coach Frank Maile. In response to our comments, their primary concern was his religious and cultural background. Players, stating their diverse faiths and backgrounds, then jumped to Coach Frank Maile’s defense in treating everyone with love, equality, and fairness.

“It is not the first time issues of repeated discrimination have happened. In December 2019, our head equipment manager used a racial slur against one of our African-American teammates. After disregarding the incident, pressure resurfaced to investigate in the summer of 2020. After the investigation, the administration concluded he would continue to be employed.

“We want our message to be clear that this has nothing to do with the hiring of Coach Blake Anderson, the recently-named head coach of the program. We are sure he is an excellent coach; we look forward to meeting him and his staff. We are highlighting the ongoing problems of inequality and want to create a better future for the community of Logan and Utah State University.”

Utah State’s players voted not to play at Colorado State Saturday because of comments they said were made by USU president Noelle Cockett on Tuesday call about her concerns w/interim coach Frank Maile’s religious & cultural backgrounds @Stadium has learned https://t.co/HnZbhxM0Xa — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 11, 2020

Maile is a graduate of Utah State and had been an assistant for the Aggies from 2009-13 before coaching at Vanderbilt from 2014-15. In 2016, he returned to Utah State as assistant head coach and co-defensive coordinator, a position he’s held the past five seasons.

Utah State is 1-5 on the season, and was scheduled to conclude the season tomorrow night against the Rams at 7:30 p.m.