Report: Strong possibility BYU could open season against Alabama

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After losing five games against Power-5 schools, BYU may be closing in on one of its highest profile regular season games ever.

According to a report on AL.com, BYU and perennial national power Alabama may be close to agreeing on a week one matchup September 5th.

BYU was scheduled to play Utah on September 3rd, while Alabama was slated to take on USC September 5th, however both of those games were wiped out when the Pac-12 Conference decided to eliminate non-conference games due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

BYU also lost games against Pac-12 opponents Stanford and Arizona, as well as Michigan State and Minnesota when the Big Ten decided to play a conference-only schedule.

If the SEC decides to allow non-conference games, SEC reporter Matt Zanitz wrote Saturday that BYU could be the season-opening opponent for the Crimson Tide, writing that it was a “strong possibility.”

BYU, which currently only has seven games on its schedule, is also slated to play SEC opponent Missouri on October 10th.

BYU has played Alabama once before, losing to the Crimson Tide in 1998, 38-31.

The Cougars last played an SEC team in 2019, beating Tennessee, 29-26 in overtime.