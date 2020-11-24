Report: New buyer could move Utah Royals to Kansas City

Utah Royals FC defender Elizabeth Ball, right, battles with Houston Dash forward Veronica Latsko for the ball during the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match at Zions Bank Stadium Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Athletic reports financial group in Kansas City looking to purchase Utah Royals FC

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – According to a report in The Athletic, the Utah Royals could be moving back to Kansas City.

Chris and Angie Long, who own Palmer Square Capital Management, an asset management company based just outside Kansas City, are reportedly interested in buying the Royals and moving the team to Kansas City.

Dell Loy Hansen, who bought FC Kansas City in 2018 and moved the franchise to Utah, is being forced to sell Utah Soccer Holdings, which consist of the Royals, Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs, after allegations of racist and sexual misconduct within the organization.

Major League Soccer has reportedly given Hansen a deadline of January 8th to find a buyer for Real Salt Lake, or the league will take over the process.

The Royals were second in the National Women’s Soccer League in attendance in 2019, averaging 10,774 fans per game at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Training camp for the upcoming 2021 season begins February 1, so a decision is expected to be made soon.

The Royals missed the playoffs in its first two seasons, and were eliminated in the first round of the NWSL playoffs this summer, when every team made the postseason.

The Royals fired head coach Craig Harrington on November 9th. Amy LePeilbet was named the interim head coach.