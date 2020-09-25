REPORT: Former Pelicans GM Dell Demps to join Jazz as assistant coach

FILE – IN this May 12, 2015, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps speaks during an NBA basketball news conference at the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La. The injury-riddled Pelicans are unlikely to be a major player in NBA trades before Thursdays deadline. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Former New Orleans Pelicans general manager Dell Demps is joining the Utah Jazz as an assistant coach, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Demps spent nine years as the general manager of the Pelicans, leaving his role in 2019. This hiring will reunite him with coach Quin Snyder. The two worked closely as GM and coach of the Austin Toros, the G-League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, from 2007-10.

The hiring fills the spot vacated by Johnnie Bryant, who was hired as an associate head coach by the New York Knicks.