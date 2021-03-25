Rep. Stewart introduces bill to repeal mask mandate for kids while traveling

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – A Utah congressman wants to roll back one of President Biden’s executive orders.

Representative Chris Stewart, (R) Utah, has introduced the “No Mask Mandate for Kids Act.”

The bill would rescind the president’s mandate that children wear masks while traveling domestically, and would instead leave the decision to companies and individuals.

Critics say kids can still carry the virus, and Stewart should follow the science.

He says he is.

“This does follow the science. The World Health Organization’s mask mandate, their guidance is that children five years and younger shouldn’t have to wear a mask. So, by this executive order, the president just was too broad, it’s too heavy-handed,” said Stewart.



The representative says this mandate is negatively impacting families in Utah and across the country.

He’ll have to get some Democrats to buy-in to pass the bill.

The president will also have to sign off.