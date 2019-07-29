Newsfore Opt-In Form

Rep. Rob Bishop to retire next year as planned

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2018, file photo, Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City. Bishop says he may change his mind about retiring and run again for his House seat. The longtime Republican congressman tells the Deseret News on Thursday, July 18, 2019, that he’s considering running for another term and plans to announce his decision at the end of July. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP Modified) — Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah says he will retire when his term ends next year as planned after he considered changing his mind and running for re-election.

Bishop’s northern Utah congressional district is heavily Republican, making it an unlikely spot for Democrats to win a seat in 2020.

The longtime congressman told ABC4 News on Monday it was a difficult decision because people were urging him to run again. But, he says he didn’t want to renege on his promise that this would be his final term.

First elected in 2002, Bishop planned to retire in 2020 when his service in committee leadership had exhausted under GOP rules. Bishop has served as chairman of the powerful House Natural Resources Committee, and he is now its ranking member.

Glen Mills is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. He serves as Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state.

