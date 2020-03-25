Rep. Curtis introduces bill to increase coronavirus global awareness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Representative John Curtis (R-UT), a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced a bill to hold foreign officials accountable when they attempt to conceal public health information related to the coronavirus.

“The bill I am introducing, the Li Wenliang Public Health Accountability Act, named after a heroic Chinese whistleblower, enables the United States to set a global standard,” said Curtis. “It would sanction any foreign official who conceals information about public health as it relates to a pandemic—particularly COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. My bill will help incentive foreign leaders to be proactive with their decisions, preventing the spread of a virus that could endanger American lives.”

Rep. Curtis introduced this bill after he says there is strong and growing evidence that Chinese officials accelerated the spread of the coronavirus by choosing not to take action to stop the virus, even after Chinese doctor, Li Wenliang blew the whistle on the virus’ capabilities.

Other authoritarian countries such as Iran and Russia have been criticized for their lack of transparency as well.

The bill introduced by Rep. Curtis would sanction any foreign senior official responsible for deliberately concealing public health data concerning the outbreak of a disease that has the potential to turn into a pandemic.

The bill would also sanction any official who profited off of concealing information. Sanctions would include anywhere from the revoking of visas to the seizing of assets.

