Rendering of the Layton Utah Temple released

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – An exterior rendering has been released showing the planned design of the Layton Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In a press release issued by the church, they stated project leaders are preparing to file additional public documents relating to plans for the temple’s design.

A groundbreaking date has not been set yet.

In April, 2018, President Russell M. Nelson stated the three-story, 87,000 square foot Temple would be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Layton, temples have also been announced in Orem, Saratoga Springs, Taylorsville, Tooele Valley and Washington County.

The press release stated Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord,” the most sacred places on earth. Unlike meetinghouses, where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place, temples are open throughout the week and closed on Sundays.

