Remembering the 2007 Trolley Square Massacre

In the 12 years since the Trolley Square Mass Shooting in Salt Lake City, it’s been difficult for locals to keep up with the mass shootings happening across our nation.

Sadly, they’ve become a common occurrence.

The El Paso, Texas shooting on Saturday marking the 16th mass shooting in 2019.

In the wake of this recent mass shooting, ABC4 talked to some locals to get their thoughts on whether or not people are becoming desensitized.

“I wish there was something that we could do other than people saying thoughts and prayers,” said Jaclyn Boone, a Salt Lake City resident.

“It happens so often, I feel that the next one will happen before people can even react to the first one,” adds Alex Catledge a University of Utah student.

Fellow student Shaykayla Smith had this to say when asked for her thoughts. “It’s sad. I’m not surprised anymore, but I’m also saddened and very disheartened every single time.”

“It shouldn’t be a normal thing, but it is,” said Brian Rodriguez, also a Salt Lake City resident.

It was back on February 12, 2007 just two days before Valentine’s Day when Salt Lake City would be dealt the ultimate heartbreak in sadly becoming a part of what is now seemingly a national trend.

“It wasn’t until a lot of shootings started happening recently again that people started talking ‘oh, there was a shooting here before,'” said Boone.

That shooting was the Trolley Square Massacre when a gunman opened fire killing five people and injuring four others.

Most of the gunfire happened in the store Cabin Fever.

The youngest victim was just 15-years-old.

The oldest 53.

The gunman, 19 himself, was armed with a shotgun and a revolver.

“I don’t know what’s running through their head,” said Rodriguez.

“I think it’s pretty crazy that someone would go out of their way to kill a bunch of people,” added Catledge.

The gunman in the Trolley Square Mass Shooting was killed by police.

A motive still isn’t known.